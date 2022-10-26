Numerology prediction October 26: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 26th October 2022 day is Wednesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today your day will be less than normal. There is a possibility of loss, so be careful. Live in harmony with family members. There may be some problems from the side of children. Mental problems will have to be faced. Difficulties may have to face in the field of work.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

The day can be difficult for you. There may be differences between family or spouse. Family matters may make you restless at the beginning of the day. Unfinished work will not be completed even today. Don't let ego come into your career and personal life.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will be auspicious for you. Spouse's support will give you success. You will get relief from health-related problems. Marriage yogas seem to be forming. There may be some problems in married life too, but you will handle them wisely and smartly.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be auspicious for you. You will have to face difficulties at the beginning of the day, but you will definitely get auspicious results if you work hard. New policies will bring you financial benefits. Many of your stalled work will be done today.

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will give you auspicious results, whatever you have hoped for will come true. There are chances of going on a foreign trip and making new relations. Your seniors will also support you today. Stay away from negativity to avoid mental troubles.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Golden

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today the mind may remain distracted and depressed. You may have to face mental trouble. Quitting laziness and working hard will give good results. Your life partner will make you happy, love relations will be even better. There may be a hindrance in higher education, due to which there may be unrest in the family.

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today can be a difficult day for the students. Maintaining harmony with everyone will surely lead to success. It is advisable to keep the mind calm. Emotional decisions can cause harm. There will be some difficulties in married life.

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today you may have to face some kind of legal proceedings. It will be appropriate to control the mind and speech. There may be a dispute with the father or elder brother. To get the most out of the day, start the day with exercise.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

The day will be full of love and romance. Spouse's support can make your married life pleasant. Partnership in work may result in profit. The stalled work will be completed. The day is very auspicious for buying a vehicle or house. Drive the vehicle slowly.