Numerology prediction October 20: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Today 20th October 2022 day is Thursday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today will be a happy day for you. Do not be in a hurry to start any new work, otherwise, there may be a loss. With your self-confidence, you can reach heights. Respect will increase in society. There may be a rift with the life partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today can be full of mental troubles. Keep some restraint on yourself so that sweetness remains in relationships, and control your speech too. Avoid being a part of any kind of debate. There may be some tension in family life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will give better results. People will be attracted to you by being impressed by your words. Physical weakness may be felt due to excessive work. The mind will be happy by getting success at work. Relations in the workplace will remain cordial.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today your day will be full of ups and downs. Control your speech and anger. Do not start work on new plans. The atmosphere in the workplace will be less favourable for you. There may be difficulties in work and business. Opponents can be active. Stay away from the situation of disputes.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

You may feel excited today. A tour can be made somewhere. Control the speed while driving. There may be a rift in the family, it will not be right to insist more on the members of the family. Take special care of your health. Any chronic disease can trouble you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Gray

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today you may meet your lover. You can make the most of the day by adopting the right routine. Be careful while driving. If you are married, you will feel more love for your life partner. You may feel lazy.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

You will feel more energetic today. There is a possibility of betterment in love life also. You can take a big decision related to property. Your confidence will remain high. Be cautious while taking any important decision otherwise mental stress may increase.

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Colour: Purple

