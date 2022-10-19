Numerology prediction October 19: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 19th Oct 2022 day is Wednesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today mental stress and fatigue can bother you. Rest is needed to maintain good health. You need to have some patience with your anger and ego. There will be sweetness in love relations. You may have to travel due to some important work.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

A good time will be spent with colleagues. It is a day to earn money. Doing some work to enhance your personality is better than wasting time. There will be happiness regarding progress in job and business. Your expenses may increase today.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will give you mixed results. Work that has been stalled due to intellect will move forward. You can work on new plans. Today you must take care of your things or else there is a possibility of getting lost or stolen.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

You will be full of vigor and energy throughout the day. Investing in a fund today can be profitable. But keep in mind that do any work with full confidence, otherwise, there may be loss instead of profit. The health of an elderly person in the family may deteriorate.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

There will be a lot of money, profit, and luck. By which your mind will be happy. There are chances of the marriage of unmarried people. Apart from this, you will take interest in the works of religion. Be cautious about your health.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

You can get some good news today. You will spend happy moments with your loved ones. You may get more profit in business work. But the mind will remain restless and for peace of mind, meditate on God or try to do some auspicious work. There will be expenditure on unnecessary things.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will not be a good day in terms of health. There may be some difficulties in family life also. Feeling tired and weak can make you unnecessarily angry. You will get success in the examination. Use money carefully. Loss can also happen in the desire for more profit.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today will be a very auspicious and successful day for employed people. Your talent will be admired by the people. Luck will be in your favour at the workplace. By which your mind will be happy. Use creative ideas to earn extra income. Will get support from spouse and friends.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

There is a possibility of profit from your property. Today's positive thinking will bring progress in life. There will be a rush throughout the day, due to which you may have to face health-related problems.