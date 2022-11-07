Numerology prediction November 7: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 7th November 2022 day is Monday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today your day will be pleasant. The environment will be favorable for you in the workplace and in business. If you are going to buy a new vehicle, it will be profitable for you, but you have to avoid lending money to anyone. Good marriage proposals can also come for unmarried people.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today you may feel surrounded by enemies. Hard work will make you stand out from the crowd. Concentrate on your work and ignore minor disputes. Use caution on the road to avoid accidents and injuries.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Students will have to concentrate to get success in the examination, only then they will be able to achieve success. Concentration in your business will increase due to many tasks coming together in your hands, Mental stress will increase.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today you are likely to get successful in your field of work. By keeping restraint on speech, you will be successful in handling many of your tasks. A strange glow will come on your face, seeing that your opponents will also be defeated. You will get political support.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will be a day of satisfaction for you. With the completion of any work, your respect will increase. You seem to be getting some tense situations from the in-law’s side. You may get to hear some good news from the side of the children.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today, the workplace and business atmosphere will be less favorable for you. Do not start work on new plans. Avoid lending to anyone. The family will get support. Unmarried can get marriage proposals. Sweetness will remain in Marital life. Throat diseases can bother you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today your day will be full of ups and downs. you have to be careful in doing money transactions at work and in business. Do not start work on new plans. Postpone decisions in risky cases for the time being. Unmarried can get marriage proposals.

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Colour: Brown

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Some of you will find yourself in chaotic situations today, in which friends can help you. New ideas can bring a new twist to your career. New responsibilities can be found. It is a good option to spend time with family.

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

You will be happy by getting the work you want in the workplace, but the work done in haste will be troublesome for you. You will meet a loved one, you will also be successful in taking cooperation from others.