Numerology prediction November 6: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Today 6th November 2022 day is Sunday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru KkomalVasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 –(Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today's environment will be favourablein the workplace. A new source of income can be found. Enthusiasm will remain throughout the day. It is a good day to start new tasks. there may be a loss to a family member.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today your day will be beneficial.You may get a new perspective towards life, which can give you many golden opportunities.Before starting work on new plans, you must take advice from an experienced person. Today you can feel obsessive about everything, so don't get discouraged by small things.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today your day will give mixed results. Any plans can be made with family and friends. You may need to pay attention when making an important decision. Stomach diseases can trouble you, so take control of your eating habits.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Colour: Cream

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be a better day. There will be more sweetness in love relations. You may get success in financial matters. Do not trust anyone in personal relationships.There may be problems of indigestion. You may plan for expansion in business.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will be a normal day for you. Your colleagues will support you. There may be obstacles at the beginning of the day, but with hard work, the work will be completed and you will get auspicious results.Drive the vehicle carefully while travelling.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a better day than usual, there will be a chance to spend more time with family and friends. Some new work can be started. Money can also be obtained.Today you will feel strength and enthusiasm. Take time for introspection and spirituality or creativity.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a good day for you. Good news can be received through children in the family.People associated with art, science, and technology may get success. You may feel full of energy and confidence. Love relations will be sweet.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today there will be a mixed effect. Your charisma can make those around you happy, whether at home or outside. Long pending work will be completed, but you may feel tired due to overwork. You are advised to spend money wisely.

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Colour: Gray

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a better day. Today is a good day for a new beginning, although there may be some worries, which you can handle well. Yogas are also being made for any meeting or function.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Orange

