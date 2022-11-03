Numerology prediction November 3: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 3rd November 2022 day is Thursday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Your prestige in society and the workplace may increase. Good news can be received in the evening. Due to stagnation in married life, there may be estrangement between husband and wife. You need to have some patience with your anger and ego.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

There are chances of promotion for those doing government jobs. The relationship between husband and wife will be sweet. Invest wisely in business. There will be an inclination towards spirituality. New friends can be made.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

You may get support in the work field. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Due to this, you will also be happy. Today will be a better day than usual. Today money can be gained from anywhere, but invest wisely. Taking more risks can lead to loss.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today may be a tough day. False allegations may be made. Control your anger and work carefully. A new action plan may be made, but work carefully. The probability of money expenditure is also strong, money may be spent on yourself or family members.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today do not take any big decisions under the influence of anyone, there may be a loss. Before doing any work, consult your guru or an elder. Avoid junk food today or else you may fall ill. Today some new responsibilities may be found, due to which some mental trouble may have to be faced.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

It is a good day to start a new work. Today there is a strong possibility of profit to fulfil your ambitions. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. Contact with new people will be established, which will benefit the future.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Time is good for students. Take care of health due to wrong food and drink health may worsen. Relations with the brother may deteriorate. Today, there will be an inclination towards the works of religion.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today there will be ups and downs in health. You may feel a lack of confidence. The mind will be happy with the work. Today can be a busy day for students. Love relationships will be stronger. You may meet many new people.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Hot Pink

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

The wrong decision can make a big difference. Lovely dealing with spouse or girlfriend will bring happiness in life. With the advice of life partner, you may get opportunities for fortune and progress. spend more time with children.