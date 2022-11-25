Headlines

Numerology Prediction November 25: THIS number to witness new twist in their career

Expert's prediction tells how today will turn out for you; check out your lucky number and lucky color for today.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 06:40 AM IST

Today 25th November 2022 day is Friday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru KkomalVasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today your day will be pleasant.You will be able to take decisions for your future. If you are going to buy a new vehicle, it will be profitable for you, but you have to avoid lending money to anyone. Good marriage proposals can also come for unmarried people.

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Colour:Red

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today will be a normal for you. If any government work is stuck, it will gain momentum. Auspicious work can be done in your house today. Some problems may have to be faced in the beginning of the day.You may be bothered by stomach discomfort.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will be a good day. Concentration in your business will increase if you use new technology in your work, and there will be progress.Will get the support of life partner. Try to avoid anger.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today the mind will be more engaged in entertainment. By keeping restraint on speech, you will be successful in handling many of your tasks. Today is an important day regarding love, new love relationships will be formed, and old relationships will prevail. There is a danger of a minor accident with you. Drive slowly. Hard work will give you positive results.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will be a day of satisfaction for you. With the completion of any work, your respect will increase. You seem to be getting some tense situations from the in-law’s side. You may get to hear some good news from the side of the children.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today, the workplace and business atmosphere will be less favorable for you. Do not start work on new plans. Avoid lending to anyone. The family will get support. Unmarried can get marriage proposals. Sweetness will remain in Marital life. Throat diseases can bother you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today your day will be full of ups and downs. you have to be careful in doing money transactions at work and in business. Do not start work on new plans. Postpone decisions in risky cases for the time being. Unmarried can get marriage proposals.

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Colour: Brown

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Some of you will find yourself in chaotic situations today, in which friends can help you. New ideas can bring a new twist to your career. New responsibilities can be found. It is a good option to spend time with family.

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

You will be happy by getting the work you want in the workplace, but the work done in haste will be troublesome for you. You will meet a loved one, you will also be successful in taking cooperation from others.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

 

 

 

                                                                                         

