Numerology prediction November 12: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Today 12thNovember 2022 day is Saturday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 –(Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Due to stagnation in married life, there may be estrangement between husband and wife.You need to have some patience with your anger and ego.Your prestige in society and the workplace may increase. Good news can be received in the evening.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour:Orange

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Invest wisely in business. There will be an inclination towards spirituality. New friends can be made.There are chances of promotion for those doing government jobs. The relationship between husband and wife will be sweet.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will be a better day than usual. Today money can be gained from anywhere, but invest wisely.Taking more risks can lead to loss.You may get support in the work field. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Due to this, youwill also be happy.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today may be a tough day. The probability of money expenditure is also strong, money may be spent on yourself or family members. False allegations may be made. Control your anger and work carefully. A new action plan may be made, but work carefully.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today some new responsibilities may be found, due to which some mental trouble may have to be faced. Today do not take any big decisionsunder the influence of anyone, there may be a loss. Before doing any work, consult your guru or an elder. Avoid junkfood today or else you may fall ill.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Number6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today there is a strong possibility of profit to fulfil your ambitions. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work.It is a good day to start a new work.Contact with new people will be established, which will benefit the future.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today, there will be an inclination towards the works of religion. Time is good for students. Take care of health due to wrong food and drink health may worsen. Relations with the brother may deteriorate.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today can be a busy day for students. Love relationships will be stronger. You may meet many new people. Today there will be ups and downs in health. You may feel a lack of confidence. The mind will be happy with the work.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Hot Pink

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

With the advice of life partner, you may get opportunities for fortune and progress.The wrong decision can make a big difference. Lovely dealing with spouse will bring happiness in life. spend more time with children.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

