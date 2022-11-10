Numerology prediction November 11: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 12th November 2022 day is Friday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today will be a happy day for you. You may feel relaxed with loved ones. Your health will be good. There will be happiness in married life. The mind is going to be fickle about love, so build new relationships carefully. Don’t take emotional decisions.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today there will be a great charm in your personality. Today is going to be a wonderful day for the youth. Many programs will be made. There will be a lot of fun with new and old friends. Today you need to trust your love partner. Don't let there be any misunderstanding.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today may be a tough day, be prepared for it. There is also a need to control expenses. A favourable time for higher education is coming soon. Relations in the workplace will remain cordial. Physical weakness may be felt due to excessive work.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today, on the strength of your intellect, you can win the mind of the seniors in your office. The arrival of a third person in love life can lead to a rift in the relationship. Luck will be on your side in money transactions. Overconfidence can make you upset.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

You may get mixed results today. There may be some problems. There is a possibility of change in your residence or job. Do not start any new work today because today you are going to be under stress. Today you should also pay attention to the family. May cause gas or skin problems.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Gray

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will give mixed results. Some obstacles may be faced. But there are chances of promotion also. Travel will give good results. There may be problems in the health of the spouse. You may spend money on yourself, but it is important to keep in mind the expenses.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Your love partner will understand your mind. There will be peace in married life too. Keep in mind, do not say such a thing, which will hurt your spouse or loved one. Be cautious while taking any important decision otherwise mental stress may increase.

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today there may be some kind of trouble in the family. There may be differences with a close person today, so act calmly. Some of your work may also get stuck. Excessive anger can prove to be harmful to you, stay away from it.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. Today Some good news can be heard. Relationship with spouse will improve. New relationships can be formed. For those who want to go abroad, this is the right time.