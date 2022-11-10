Numerology prediction November 10: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 10th Nov 2022 day is Thursday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today work can be the cause of your stress. Mental stress and fatigue can bother you. Rest is needed to maintain good health. Today you may have to travel due to some important work. Spirituality and creativity may inspire you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today you may experience progress, achievement, mastery, fame, and public recognition. You may also get victory in an interview or meeting. Today is a lucky day for new opportunities and new sources of income. A good time will be spent with colleagues.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will give you mixed results. Work that has been stalled due to intellect will move forward. You will have to spend time with your family to discuss some important domestic matters. Must take care of your things or else there is a possibility of getting lost or stolen.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Investing in a fund today can be profitable. You may decide on a large-scale plan. You will make changes in your work, leading to prosperity and growth. Luck will be on your side. You can spend a good time with your partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today there will be a lot of money, profit, and luck. For that reason, you may feel happy throughout the day. You can make new emotional connections, which will be beneficial for the future. Today you can get a chance to show your skills and achievements.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

By focusing on and strengthening relationships, will make you happy, relaxed, and free from worries. Today you may get a chance for some job training or work responsibility. There will be expenditure on unnecessary things.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today you may have to face some difficulties but you will get new opportunities after that. New contracts and partnerships may attract you. Take advice from superiors or experienced people before taking any decision.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

You will get rid of all the obstacles that are blocking your way and surely the victory will be yours. Profit and progress are far away from you now but in the coming time, you are going to get everything that you are dreaming of now.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today you will get relief from workload and commitments. Sharing your concerns with family members, partners or friends will give you peace of mind. To balance your financial condition, stay away from gambling or betting.