Numerology prediction November 1: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Today 1st Nov 2022 day is Tuesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today you may have to travel due to some important work. Spirituality and creativity may inspire you. Work can be the cause of your stress. Mental stress and fatigue can bother you. Rest is needed to maintain good health.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today is a lucky day for new opportunities and new sources of income. A good time will be spent with colleagues. You may experience progress, achievement, mastery, fame, and public recognition. You may get victory in an interview or meeting today.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today you will have to spend time with family to discuss some important domestic matters. Must take care of your things or else there is a possibility of getting lost or stolen. Today will give you mixed results. Work that has been stalled due to intellect will move forward.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today you may decide on a large-scale plan. Luck will be on your side. Investing in a fund today can be profitable. You can spend a good time with your partner. You will make changes in your work which will lead to prosperity and growth.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today you can make new emotional connections. Which will be beneficial for the future. Today you can get a chance to show your skills and achievements. There will be a lot of money, profit, and luck. For that reason, you may feel happy throughout the day

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today you may get a chance for some job training or work responsibility. By focusing on and strengthening relationships, you will be happy and relaxed and free from worries. There will be expenditure on unnecessary things.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Take advice from superiors or experienced people before taking any decision. Today you may have to face some difficulties but after that, you will get new opportunities. New contracts and partnerships may attract you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Profit and progress are far away from you now but in the coming time, you are going to get everything that you are dreaming of now. You will get rid of all the obstacles that are blocking your way and surely the victory will be yours.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

To balance your financial condition, stay away from gambling or betting. Sharing your concerns with family members, partners or friends will give you peace of mind. Today you will get relief from workload and commitments.