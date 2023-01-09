Numerology Prediction January 9: Yellow, Orange, blue, know which colour is lucky for you today

Numerology Prediction January 9 | Photo: Pixabay

Today 9th January 2023 day is Monday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today will be a happy day for you. Do not be in a hurry to start any new work, otherwise, there may be a loss. With your self-confidence, you can reach heights. Respect will increase in society. There may be a rift with the life partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Keep some restraint on yourself so that sweetness remains in relationships, and control your speech too. Avoid being a part of any kind of debate. There may be some tension in family life. Today can be full of mental troubles.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will give better results. People will be attracted to you by being impressed by your words. The mind will be happy by getting success at work. Relations in the workplace will remain cordial. Physical weakness may be felt due to excessive work.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today your day will be full of ups and downs. Control your speech and anger. Do not start work on new plans. The atmosphere in the workplace will be less favourable for you. There may be difficulties in work and business. Stay away from the situation of disputes.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

You may feel excited today. A tour can be made somewhere. Control the speed while driving. There may be a rift in the family, it will not be right to insist more on the members of the family. Take special care of your health. Any chronic disease can trouble you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

You can make the most of the day by adopting the right routine. Be careful while driving. If you are married, you will feel more love for your life partner. You may feel lazy. Today you may meet your lover.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Your confidence will remain high. Be cautious while taking any important decision otherwise mental stress may increase. You will feel more energetic today. There is a possibility of betterment in love life also. You can take a big decision related to property.

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

There is a need to move on leaving the negative things behind. Investment may also be made in the field of education. Today you may have to face mental stress. Excessive anger can prove to be harmful to you, stay away from it. Some of your work may also get stuck.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Mustard

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. To get success in work, you have to give up laziness and speed up your efforts. There is a need to take utmost care of health. Today, there can be a rift with family members about something, keep your anger under control.