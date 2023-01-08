Numerology Prediction January 8: Know your lucky number, lucky colour and more

Numerology Prediction January 8 | Photo: Pixabay

Today 8th January 2023 day is Sunday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

The day will be full of inspiration for you. There will be good opportunities to earn money. Change in working style will lead to prosperity and development. Today you may have an emotional connection with your close family members.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

The day can be difficult for you. Avoid bad and risky behavior as it will lead to humiliation or ill health. Unfinished work will not be completed even today, due to which you may have to face trouble. Enjoy social interaction with friends.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Time will be good for those doing business. You will eliminate all the obstacles that have been blocking your way for days. All contracts and partnerships will once again attract you. There will be profit and progress.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

The day will go very well for you. Luck will support you abundantly. You may have to travel for money. Enjoy the fruits of your labour and the positive feedback.

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will give you auspicious results. Your stalled work will be done. You will get the support of your father or elder brother. Your seniors will also support you today. You will get relief from the burden of work.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Golden

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a normal day for you. If your family or loved ones need you, prioritize their comfort, or perhaps take a short trip to be with them. Luck will favor you a lot. Financial worries will go away but the day will not be good in terms of health.

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

The result of the actions will be visible in your favor. You will get the support of your life partner, due to which your mind will be happy. Ignore outside food.

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

There are signs of financial loss. You may have to work hard, due to which your mind may remain sad but stop worrying. Take some time out from the hustle and bustle, rest, and then start working with full enthusiasm.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

You will get an appreciation for your contribution and presence in the work. Because of your enthusiasm, your work will be even better. This is the best time to focus on your work and career.