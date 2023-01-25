Headlines

Old video of Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral; cricketer ‘flirts’ with Lust Stories 2 actress in ad

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: CA Foundation June result releasing today, know timings, steps to check scores

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician ‘B’ and other posts at isro.gov.in, check last date, selection process

Political crisis in Manipur: Amid violence, Kuki-backed party withdraws support from N Biren Singh govt

Lifestyle

Numerology Prediction January 25: Expert suggests lucky number, lucky colour, and more for Wednesday

Here's how you Wednesday will go as per expert.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 06:26 AM IST

Today 25th January 2023 day is Wednesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht. 

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today your day will be pleasant. Your charisma will impress people around you. Good marriage proposals can also come for unmarried people. Financial conditions may deteriorate because of loss or theft. You will get family support.

  • Lucky Number: 10
  • Lucky Colour: Red

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today you may feel surrounded by enemies. This is an emotional phase in which your confidence will lead you to success. Hard work will make you stand out from the crowd. Concentrate on your work and ignore minor disputes.

  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

There may be a change in your social status, which may be an increase in salary or promotion. Students will have to concentrate to get success in the examination, only then they will be able to achieve success.

  • Lucky Number: 12
  • Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today you are likely to get successful in your field of work. By keeping restraint on speech, you will be successful in handling many of your tasks. A strange glow will come on your face, seeing that your opponents will also be defeated. You will get political support.

  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Colour: Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will be a day of satisfaction for you. Good time to think and make long term plans to build a solid and lasting foundation for the future. You may get to hear some good news from the side of the children.

  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Colour: Silver

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today, the workplace and business atmosphere will be less favorable for you. Your father or uncle may help as a mentor for you. Time is good to think about your future. Sweetness will remain in Marital life. Throat diseases can bother you.

  • Lucky Number: 15
  • Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today your day will be full of ups and downs. Money and property will be an issue for you today. Do not start work on new plans. The time has not yet come for important investments and other money-related matters. Pay attention to your expenses and use money wisely

  • Lucky Number: 35
  • Lucky Colour: Brown

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today your day will be full of ups and downs. The experience of a parent or a senior can be helpful in planning for repairs. New ideas can bring a new twist to your career. New responsibilities can be found. It is a good option to spend time with family.

  • Lucky Number: 32
  • Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today is the best time to start something new. You will be happy getting the work you want in the workplace. Today your energy will be very high, so think before any change. Do not try to solve the problem without thinking.

  • Lucky Number: 9
  • Lucky Colour: Cream

