Numerology Prediction January 23: Colour Orange and number 2 can be lucky for you today, here's how

Numerology Prediction January 23 | Photo: Pixabay

Today 23rd January 2023 day is Monday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

On this day, there will be many obstacles in your work. You may remain worried about the job and loss. Beware of your opponent. Do not take any decision hastily otherwise there will be a loss.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today is an auspicious day for expansion in business. There may be chances of monetary gain and foreign travel. Some people may get a new life partner. Trying to make your mark will be successful. Today you can easily influence people.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today your day will be pleasant. There is a possibility of the formation of new relations. Take a fresh look at life and soon you will find changes in your life. The harder and better you work, the luckier you are.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

You will get an opportunity for respect in the workplace. Today you may get victory in matters related to government work or court. The burden of your expenses may increase. Be careful in financial transactions. There may be some disappointment in love.

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today your day will be even more special because of the love and warmth. You may suddenly get money from somewhere, but be careful now to save money for the future. You will be active socially. The mind will be more engaged in extra tasks.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a better day than usual. Avoid overworking and take some time out for yourself. There is the probability of a short journey. With confidence, you can kiss the sky but without confidence, even the slightest achievement is beyond your grasp.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a mixed day. Avoid gambling and debt. These concerns may bother you. Spend time with family members. You will spend more time at work, but with your hard work, you will soon come out of the competition.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today can put you in trouble but the time spent with your family and loved ones will work as energy. New love relationships will be formed. Efforts to create a personal identity will be successful. Avoid overworking.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today is favourable for progress. You may meet an old friend today. You will get the support of seniors. Confidence will increase. Do not invest money in the share market today. Take special care of food and drink, there may be stomach-related problems.