Numerology Prediction January 15: Colour orange and number 10 can ring fortune to you today

Numerology Prediction January 15 | Photo: Pixabay

Today 15th January 2023 day is Sunday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht…

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Enthusiasm will remain throughout the day. You may get a chance to take a short trip away from your home. Today's environment will be favourable in the workplace. A new source of income can be found. It is a good day to start new tasks.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today your day will be beneficial. You may get a new perspective towards life, which can give you many golden opportunities. Before starting work on new plans, you must take advice from an experienced person.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today your day will give mixed results. Any plans can be made with family and friends. You may need to pay attention when making an important decision. Stomach diseases can trouble you, so take control of your eating habits. Economic matters need attention.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Colour: Cream

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today is going to give mixed results, so take special care. There will be more sweetness in love relations. You may get success in financial matters. Do not trust anyone in personal relationships. There may be problems of indigestion.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will be a normal day for you. There may be obstacles at the beginning of the day, but with hard work, the work will be completed and you will get auspicious results. If you listen to elders and think about your mental or emotional health, you can succeed.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today is a good time to spend with family and loved ones. Some new work can be started. Some issues and obstacles may bother you but don't run away from them make a plan to get rid of them. Take time for introspection and spirituality or creativity.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today is going to give mixed results. Take care to avoid being cheated or tricked. If you are feeling lonely, attend a club or social event. face the fear that's bothering you. Love relations will be sweet.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today will help you to know about your dreams. Feel the colours of friendship in your life and enjoy the moment. Spend your energy exchanging new ideas by making new friends. Long pending work will be completed.

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Colour: Gray

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a better day. Today is a good day for a new beginning, although there may be some worries, which you can handle well. There is a probability for any meeting or social gathering.