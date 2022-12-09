Numerology Prediction December 9: Expert says your lucky number is 10, lucky colour red

Numerology Prediction December 9| Photo: Pixabay

Today 9th December 2022 day is Friday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today will be a day of favorable effects for you. There will be some good opportunities for employed people. You can start working on new plans. There will be profit opportunities in business. You will get a chance to expand your business and learn something new. You may travel today.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today you will rarely get the support of luck in work and business. A sudden problem may arise but you will face it well. Do not start work on new plans in the workplace. Be patient. Stay away from the situation of business competition. Financial problems may come to the fore.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today your day will be of mixed effects. You may get a gift through the lottery, surprise, or unexpected way. The environment will be favorable for you in the workplace and business. Do not start work on new plans. There may be interruptions in work. Don't waste time on useless things.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be full of ups and downs, there may be interruptions in work, due to which you may become angry, and mental stress may disturb you. You have to avoid excessive stress and take rest. Be careful while driving, accidents can happen. You can travel far away in connection with the job.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today your day will be full of achievements. Luck will support you in work and business. This is a good time for business deals. New responsibilities can be found in the workplace. There will be opportunities for sudden profit in business. You may plan to go on a business trip. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a good day, if you invest money in the right place, then you will get auspicious results in the future. Love relations will be sweeter and you will spend time with your lover. There is also a possibility of monetary gains. Control your anger, otherwise, there may be a rift in the relationship. Drive the vehicle at a slow speed.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. Now is a good time to start new training. Efforts can prove beneficial in the long run. Concentrate on your job and avoid multiple activities at once. Do not believe what you have heard, otherwise, your enemies will be benefited. Students can get mixed results on this day.

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Colour: Brown

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

The day is auspicious for expansion in business. You may easily influence people today. Your diplomacy will give good results in the workplace. Your hard work is being noticed, the results of which you are going to get soon. There is a probability of foreign travel. Spend your earnings wisely.

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a pleasant day for you. The environment will be favorable for you in the workplace and business. Difficult tasks can also be completed with the help of colleagues. There will be profit opportunities in business. Stay away from the situation of business competition.