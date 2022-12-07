Numerology Prediction December 7: Number 1, Red colour will bring fortune to you on Wednesday

Headlines

This legendary cricketer holds 5 records that are unbreakable, its not Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Ricky Ponting

Beware of iPhone 15 scam! Never make this mistake or you'll lose lakhs of rupees

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding venue: Know whopping cost of Leela Palace Udaipur rooms, wedding package

Ramesh Bidhuri row: Amid opposition pressure for strict action, BJP alleges derogatory remarks made against PM Modi

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's 90s theme party includes Navraj Hans' perormance, Maggi counters, and more: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This legendary cricketer holds 5 records that are unbreakable, its not Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Ricky Ponting

Beware of iPhone 15 scam! Never make this mistake or you'll lose lakhs of rupees

Aamir Khan extends helping hand to families affected at Himachal Pradesh's landslides, donates Rs 25 lakh

6 times Nana Patekar inspired us with motivational messages

7 richest families of Bollywood 

Natural herbs to increase testosterone levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's 90s theme party includes Navraj Hans' perormance, Maggi counters, and more: Report

Aamir Khan extends helping hand to families affected at Himachal Pradesh's landslides, donates Rs 25 lakh

When Vijay Sethupathi rejected film opposite Krithi Shetty due to age gap, saying 'I would never romance her'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Numerology Prediction December 7: Number 1, Red colour will bring fortune to you on Wednesday

Numerology Prediction December 6: Number 1, Red colour will bring fortune to you on Wednesday

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today 7th December 2022 day is Wednesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht. 

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today your day will be pleasant. The environment will be favourable for you in the workplace and in business. If you are going to buy a new vehicle, it will be profitable for you, but you have to avoid lending money to anyone. Good marriage proposals can also come from unmarried people.

  • Lucky Number: 1
  • Lucky Colour: Red

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today you may feel surrounded by enemies. Hard work will make you stand out from the crowd. Concentrate on your work and ignore minor disputes. Use caution on the road to avoid accidents and injuries.

  • Lucky Number: 21
  • Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will give good results. There are signs of getting a promotion in the job. Take special care of food and drink otherwise stomach upset may occur. Your imagination power will help in making good plans. There is a chance to go on a long journey.

  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be better than usual. The person who is willing to do love marriage. They will get the consent of their family members. Many stalled works will be completed today. Do not spend money on speculation or the share market. Beware of seasonal diseases.

  • Lucky Number: 10
  • Lucky Colour: Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will give mixed effects. Try to avoid any dispute, otherwise, you may have to face mental trouble. There may be a meeting with a dear friend or lover. You will get an expert’s guidance to advance in your field. Today will be an auspicious day for people associated with import-export.

  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Colour: Golden

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today there will be a lucky day. A trip may be planned with friends and family. You can invest in real estate property. All important work will be completed. Do not waste time on useless things, the use of time will bring auspicious results. Be careful, you can be a victim of some conspiracy.

  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Colour: Green

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. Too much thinking can trouble you today. Being overly concerned about the future can spoil your health. There may be some bad news in the family. Today will be a good day for the students.

  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

The day is auspicious for expansion in business. You may easily influence people today. There is a probability of foreign travel. Today is the day of success in the job. There will be growth in business and jobs. The atmosphere of the house will be pleasant.

  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

You will get some happy news from your spouse. You will be happy by getting the work you want in the workplace, but the work done in haste will be troublesome for you. You will live up to the expectations of the people, boss or officials will be happy with you.

  • Lucky Number: 21
  • Lucky Colour: Brown
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vivek Agnihotri shares glimpse of Pallavi Joshi’s role in The Vaccine War, calls it ‘most heart-touching performance'

Dangerous message: Bombay HC judge calls out image of 'hero cop' in Singham like movies

Akasa Air in ‘state of crisis’ due to abrupt resignations of over 40 pilots, airline tells Delhi HC

'The truth is...': Rahul Gandhi demands immediate implementation of Women's Reservation Bill

Ameesha Patel opens up on comparisons between Gadar 2 and Jawan's box office numbers: 'It's natural when a film has...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE