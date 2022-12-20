Numerology Prediction December 20: Light blue, orange, and other colours that can be lucky for you today

Numerology prediction December 20 | Photo: Pixabay

Today 20th December 2022 day is Tuesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today will be a happy day for you. Trust your courage. With your self-confidence, you can reach heights. Do not be in a hurry to start any new work, otherwise, there may be a loss. This time is not good for the journey that you had planned. Avoid taking risks but enjoy your happy mood.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today can be full of mental troubles, avoid being a part of any kind of debate. There may be some tension in family life. Keep some restraint on yourself so that sweetness remains in relationships, and control your speech too. The spouse will get support

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. Take time to organize events in your mind and make a decision. There is a possibility of losses, so postpone any auspicious work. Physical weakness may be felt due to excessive work.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Spending time in nature can help you relieve stress and feelings of loss. Due to your speech, there may be estrangement with the seniors in your field of work, so control your speech. Remember, family comes first and money issues can wait.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

You may feel excited today. A tour can be made somewhere. Share your thoughts and love with close people. Expanding your horizons and interacting with new people is your one chance to succeed.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Gray

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Exciting new opportunities await you. Today you can attend a meeting for a new contract or proposal. You will go on a short trip with someone special. Admire the beauty of the place. You can make the most of the day by adopting the right routine. Be careful while driving.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today is a great day for you. You will get the fame and recognition that you and your loved ones have been waiting for so long. There is a possibility of betterment in love life also. You can take a big decision related to property. Be cautious while taking any important decision otherwise mental stress may increase.

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today you may have to face mental stress. Some of your work may also get stuck. There is a need to move on leaving the negative things behind. Excessive anger can prove to be harmful to you, stay away from it. You may take a big decision in business. Investment may also be made in the field of education.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. To get success in work, you have to give up laziness and speed up your efforts. There is a need to take utmost care of health. Today, there can be a rift among family members about something, keep your anger under control.