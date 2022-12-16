Numerology Prediction December 16: See which colours will bring luck to you on Friday

Numerology Prediction December 16 | Photo: Pixabay

Today 16th December 2022 day is Friday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today your day will be pleasant. The environment will be favorable for you in the workplace and in business. If you are going to buy a new vehicle, it will be profitable for you, but you have to avoid lending money to anyone. Good marriage proposals can also come for unmarried people.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today you may feel surrounded by enemies. Hard work will make you stand out from the crowd. Concentrate on your work and ignore minor disputes. Use caution on the road to avoid accidents and injuries.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will give good results. There are signs of getting a promotion in the job. Take special care of food and drink otherwise stomach upset may occur. Your imagination power will help in making good plans. There is a chance to go on a long journey.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be better than usual. The person who is willing to do love marriage. They will get the consent of their family members. Many stalled works will be completed today. Do not spend money on speculation or the share market. Beware of seasonal diseases.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will give mixed effects. Try to avoid any dispute, otherwise, you may have to face mental trouble. There may be a meeting with a dear friend or lover. You will get an expert’s guidance to advance in your field. Today will be an auspicious day for people associated with import-export.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today there will be a lucky day. A trip may be planned with friends and family. You can invest in real estate property. All important work will be completed. Do not waste time on useless things, the use of time will bring auspicious results. Be careful, you can be a victim of some conspiracy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. Too much thinking can trouble you today. Being overly concerned about the future can spoil your health. There may be some bad news in the family. Today will be a good day for the students.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

The day is auspicious for expansion in business. You may easily influence people today. There is a probability of foreign travel. Today is the day of success in the job. There will be growth in business and jobs. The atmosphere of the house will be pleasant.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

You will get some happy news from your spouse. You will be happy by getting the work you want in the workplace, but the work done in haste will be troublesome for you. You will live up to the expectations of the people, boss or officials will be happy with you.