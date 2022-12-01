Numerology Prediction December 1: Expert reveals your lucky colour for Thursday

Numerology Prediction December 1 | Photo: Pixabay

Today 1st December 2022 day is Thursday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today your luck will support you completely. There will be sweetness in love relationships. You will have to travel in connection with some important work. Your respect will increase in the society and workplace. You will get new options for progress; it is necessary to keep some restraint on your anger and arrogance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today will be a better day than usual, the mind will be worry-free and happy. Today will be a good day for the people associated with the art field. With the help of an elder brother or an influential person, today your pending work will be completed. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled well.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will be a better day than usual. Money can be gained from anywhere, but invest wisely. Taking more risks can cause losses. There will be cooperation among all people in the workplace. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Due to this, you will also be happy.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today you are advised to be careful, the probability of money expenditure is also strong. Money can be spent on yourself or family members. Control the speed while driving, otherwise, an accident can happen. There can be a loss of money even in a job or business.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today you may get some new responsibilities, due to which you may have to face some mental problems. Today do not take any big decision by getting into someone's words, it may cause harm. Before doing any work, consult your guru or any elder.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will give you excellent results, you will feel enthusiastic. Contact with new people will be established, which will be beneficial for the future. Today a new work can be started. There are strong possibilities for profit. Today you will be able to complete your work.

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today, there will be an inclination towards religious work. Today will be auspicious for people associated with politics, they can also undertake a religious journey. There can be a loss of money, invest wisely. Take care of your health by eating the wrong food health can deteriorate.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today will be a normal day for you. Today many new people can be met. Today there will be kindness in the mind of needy people. You can buy a new house or vehicle. Today can be a busy day for students. Love relationship I'll be even stronger.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will open many new avenues of progress for you. Married life will be happy. Income will increase, and respect will also increase. Today will also be a good day for students. There may be a minor injury or accident, be careful.