Numerology prediction August 31: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 31st August 2022 day is Wednesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today will give mixed results to you. Respect will increase in society. due to your self-confidence, you can touch heights, do not be in a hurry to start any new work, otherwise, there may be a loss, there may be estrangement with the life partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today can be full of mental troubles. Keep some restraint on yourself so that sweetness remains in relationships, also control your speech and avoid being a part of any kind of debate. There may be some tension in family life, Spouse will get support.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will give better results. People will be attracted to you by being influenced by your words. Due to success in work, the mind will be happy. Relationships will remain sweet in the work field, and physical weakness may be felt due to excessive work.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be a good day for you. You will feel full of enthusiasm, today people will be impressed by your efficiency; many stalled works will be done, but due to your speech, there may be estrangement with seniors in your work area, so on speech take control.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today you can feel excited. Any program can be made to travel somewhere, but control the speed while driving. There can be a rift in the family, it will not be right to insist on more with the family members. Take special care of your health. Any old disease can trouble you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Gray

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be the happiest but most hectic day for you. You may meet your lover, if you are married then you will feel more love with your life partner. You can take full advantage of the day by adopting the right routine, and be careful while driving.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today you will feel more energetic, your self-confidence will be high. People will be impressed by your behaviour. There are chances of betterment in love life too. Today is the right time to take any big decision related to property.

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today you may face mental stress, and some of your work may also get stuck today. There is a need to leave negative things and move forward, excessive anger can prove to be harmful to you. You may take any big decision in business. Investment can also be made in the field related to education.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. To get success in work, you have to give up laziness and speed up your efforts. There is a need to take utmost care of health. Today there may be a rift with the family members about something, control your anger.