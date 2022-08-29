Numerology prediction August 29: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Neumerology prediction | Photo: Pixabay

Today 29th August 2022 day is Monday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today will be a happy day for you. With your self-confidence, you can reach heights. Respect will increase in society. Do not be in a hurry to start any new work, otherwise, there may be a loss. There may be a rift with the life partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today can be full of mental troubles, avoid being a part of any kind of debate. There may be some tension in family life. Keep some restraint on yourself so that sweetness remains in relationships, and control your speech too. The spouse will get support

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will give better results. The mind will be happy by getting success at work. Relations in the workplace will remain cordial. People will be attracted to you by being impressed by your words. Physical weakness may be felt due to excessive work.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be a good day for you. You will feel full of enthusiasm. Today people will be impressed by your efficiency. Many stalled works will be done today. On the other hand, due to your speech, there may be estrangement with the seniors in your field of work, so control your speech.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

You may feel excited today. A tour can be made somewhere. Control the speed while driving. There may be a rift in the family, it will not be right to insist more on the members of the family. Take special care of your health. Any chronic disease can trouble you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Gray

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today you can meet your lover. If you are married then you will feel more love for your life partner. You will feel lazy. You can make the most of the day by adopting the right routine. Be careful while driving.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

You will feel more energetic today. Your confidence will remain high. There is a possibility of betterment in love life also. You can take a big decision related to property. Be cautious while taking any important decision otherwise mental stress may increase.

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today you may have to face mental stress. Some of your work may also get stuck. There is a need to move on leaving the negative things behind. Excessive anger can prove to be harmful to you, stay away from it. You may take a big decision in business. Investment may also be made in the field of education.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. To get success in work, you have to give up laziness and speed up your efforts. There is a need to take utmost care of health. Today, there can be a rift with the family members about something, keep your anger under control.