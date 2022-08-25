Numerology prediction August 25: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 25th August 2022 day is Thursday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today will give auspicious results, on this day you will get to learn something new which will give benefits in future. Many stalled works will be done, you will get success in the field of work. Today will be auspicious for the students. Take full advantage of the day, by utilizing your time. beware of enemies.

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today will give a mixed effect. There will be more sweetness in love-related matters. The small or big journey can also be done on this day, the mind will be happy with the journey. Avoid getting into any debate, otherwise, you may have to face mental problems. will feel inclined towards spirituality.

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

People related to jobs or business may have to travel due to work. Today will be a very good day for students, if you study diligently, you will get auspicious results. People associated with the field of spirituality and research will get some good news.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Many of your stalled work will be done today. Your confidence will be high. There are chances of betterment in love life too. Today you will feel full of enthusiasm and fullness. There may be estrangement with seniors in your office.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today's day will give a mixed effect. Try to avoid any dispute, otherwise, you may have to face mental problems. There may be a meeting with a dear friend or lover. You will get an expert's guidance to advance in your field. Today will be an auspicious day for people related to import export.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today there will be an increase in respect, you may travel with friends or family. You will be worried thinking about some old thing, but leaving negativity and moving forward will be beneficial. Do not waste time on useless things, the use of time will bring auspicious results. There will be an inclination towards dharma-karma.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. Too much thinking can trouble you today. Being overly concerned about the future can spoil your health. You will get good news in love-related matters. Today will be a good day for the students.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. You may plan to go somewhere with family members. Health will also be good. There will be growth in business and jobs. The atmosphere of the house will be pleasant. You may get good news from your child.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today there will be a mixed effect. You can get relief in legal matters. You may plan to start a new work. There may be a dispute with siblings. There can be estrangement with relatives also. Take control of your anger.