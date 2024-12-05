In a candid post, Uorfi revealed that she had decided to remove the chin fillers she had been using for years.

Uorfi Javed, known for her bold fashion choices and unapologetic personality, has once again captured the attention of her fans. This time, it's not her daring outfits but her decision to dissolve her chin fillers after nearly 9 years of using them. The star, who has always been open about her beauty treatments and transformations, shared her journey with her followers on social media.

In a candid post, Uorfi revealed that she had decided to remove the chin fillers she had been using for years. The post featured a casual selfie of the actress sitting in a car, dressed in a simple black hoodie and a green cap. Accompanying the photo, she wrote, "So I decided to dissolve all my chin fillers! This is a before!" Her unfiltered approach to sharing her personal decisions has earned her praise from fans who appreciate her honesty.

In a follow-up post, Uorfi shared the results of her decision, showing her chin with a less sculpted look. She wrote, “After!!! No chin fillers!! I'm not used to seeing my face like this!! I have had chin fillers for 8-9 years now.” The visible transformation marks a significant shift for the actress, who has spent nearly a decade with the enhanced look.

Uorfi has always been vocal about her experiences with cosmetic procedures, even when the results were not as expected. She previously shared her under-eye treatment journey, which left her with less than ideal results. In a candid post, she also revealed how her lip fillers nearly “ruined” her face due to a cheaper procedure gone wrong. Despite the struggles, she’s always maintained a positive outlook, using her platform to educate her followers about the importance of carefully considering beauty treatments.

In one Instagram post, Uorfi reflected on her lip filler experience, saying, “Sharing with you all my lip filler journey. I had to get them dissolved, and mind it, it’s the most painful thing ever! I’m not telling people to not get them, but what I am trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox.” She emphasized the importance of choosing the right doctor, urging her followers to thoroughly research before opting for such treatments.