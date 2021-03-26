REVEALED: Not Priyanka Chopra but THIS person named actress's New York restaurant 'SONA'

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently announced her own restaurant in New York, which offers Indian cuisine for foodies. The actress said she poured her love for Indian food into this restaurant and has named it SONA.

Priyanka's latest venture is a partnership project, with close friend Maneesh Goyal, a Manhattan-based entrepreneur.

And now that the doors to the restaurant are opened for the public, an in-depth look at its menu has arrived. It includes familiar food items such as Dahi Kachori, Kulcha and Kofta Korma, but also some unusual ones like Crab Puri and Caviar- Priyanka's favourite.

Other items on the menu include Buckwheat Bhel, Floyd's Goan Fish Curry, India House Butter Chicken among other items.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Chef Hari Nayak revealed that he made sure to include Nick Jonas's favourite Gajar Halwa on the menu. He also mentioned that to include 'Golgappa shots' in the menu was Priyanka's idea. He said, "Priyanka did several tastings with us. Golgappa Shots was her idea; it's her way of getting the party started."

During his interaction, Nayak disclosed that naming the restaurant 'SONA' was Priyanka's husband Nick's idea. "We wanted something Indian that was easy to pronounce, spell and of course Google," said Maneesh K Goyal, co-owner of SONA to Vogue.

Jonas suggested the name at a tasting session with his brothers at Goyal's apartment. "We were all like: What? How do you know even that word?"

Apparently, Nick got to know about the meaning of the word during his wedding. "By the end of that night, we had already emailed the trademark attorneys!"

During his conversation, Goyal added, "I want to show people how glamorous how Indian food can be. And I want to be a place where people coming from India can feel: wow somebody’s gotten it right."

Earlier this week, several guests such as Priyanka's sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas, actor Michael Park among others visited the restaurant and shared pictures that revealed other items on the menu such as mango passion sorbet, Sona chocolate gateaux and aged cheddar dosa with turmeric edamame mash.

Priyanka had unveiled details about 'SONA' earlier in March. The description on the website reads, "SONA reimagines the wonders of Indian fare in a space that evokes a bygone era of a boisterous yet elegant India—all within the heart of New York City." Interestingly, 'SONA' also has a 'private dining room' named Mimi, which is Priyanka's nickname.

On the work front, Priyanka features in the recently released digital film "The White Tiger". The Ramin Bahrani directorial features the actress alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.