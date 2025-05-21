Drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro have become popular among GenZ for quick and drastic weight loss. Other than drugs, there are many weight loss diets too, including Ketogenic Diet and Mediterranean Diet. However, one diet is making waves among fitness enthusiasts, it is the OMAD diet.

Drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro have become popular among GenZ for quick and drastic weight loss. Other than drugs, there are many weight loss diets too, including Ketogenic Diet and Mediterranean Diet. However, one diet is making waves among fitness enthusiasts, it is the OMAD diet. Even Karan Johar revealed that not Ozempic but OMAD diet helped him in his weightloss journey.

Karan Johar's sudden weight loss came as a shock to many, as he looked completely different. Karan Johar, in the Raj Shamani podcast, revealed that he followed OMAD, a ‘one meal a day’ plan for 7 months, and had one meal a day around 8 PM, Along with medication. His meals were strictly sugar free, gluten free and lactose free. While many alleged him of using Ozempic or Mounjaro drugs.

What is OMAD?

OMAD, is the abbreviation for One Meal a Day. It is a type of intermittent fasting, in which a person is allowed to have just one meal in 24 hours and practice fasting for the remaining time. OMAD has been a popular diet plan for many fitness freaks, as it promises quick results. You consume one meal that ensures low calorie intake, ultimately leading to weight loss.

OMAD benefits include weight loss. It improves digestion and regulates blood sugar levels. It also helps in improving gut health. However this type of fasting is not for everyone. It leads to nutritional deficiencies. It is very hard to commit to this diet for a long time. It makes your energy levels low and causes Hormonal Imbalance. Your everyday protein intake will also be extremely low. So, it's always better to consult a doctor or dietician before going on a 'OMAD' diet. Diabetic and kidney diseases Patients are advised to avoid this diet. Even pregnant or breastfeeding women are advised to strictly avoid it.