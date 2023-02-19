Noida Saras Mela 2023: Know ticket prices, date and time, venue and what to explore in Anjeevika fair

The Saras Anjeevika Mela 2023 is finally open to the public and can be visited by all the residents of Delhi NCR. The Saras Mela 2023 has been set up in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and is set to be a jam-packed event of culture and activities.

The Saras Anjeevika Mela 2023 was launched on February 17 in Noida Haat and is set to remain open to the public till March 5. Those who wish to visit the same can do so during the designated timings, and explore the wide range of stalls and displays in the mela.

The Saras Mela is set up every year in Noida to display the varied variety of arts and handicrafts by people from all states and communities. It has multiple stalls and displays, which showcase handicrafts and food items from different states.

This year, the Saras Mela 2023 in Noida is featuring over 300 rural craftswomen and their handicraft work from across several cultures, a food court with cuisines from across the country, and over 85 cultural performances.

Saras Anjeevika Mela 2023: Date and time

The Noida Saras Mela 2023 is currently open to the public. The mela was inaugurated by Union Minister Giriraj Singh on February 17. The dates of the mela are February 17 to March 5, while the timings each day are 11 am to 9:30 pm.

Noida Sara Mela 2023: Venue and ticket prices

The venue of the Saras Mela in Noida is the Noida Haat, located in Sector 33A, near Noida City Centre. The Saras Mela has no entry fee and ticket charges, and no charges for parking. One will only have to spend money on the stalls they shop at.

Sara Mela 2023: What’s in store at the festival

The Saras Mela 2023 at Noida Haat is the host to several rural women craftsmen, who have displayed their artwork and handicrafts. It has areas designated to different states, displaying their special handicrafts including clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Apart from this, Saras Mela 2023 also features cuisines from across the country, with a food court that has different stalls from different states, giving you a taste of India.

