Noida reports surge in Dengue cases, follow THESE 5 easy prevention tips to stay safe

LIFESTYLE
Dengue cases in Noida have crossed 300 this season, rising sharply after recent rains. Health officials urge caution, but a few simple steps can help protect you and your family. Here are five easy tips to stay safe.
Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean, still water. Even a small puddle can become a breeding spot. Empty buckets, trays under flowerpots, coolers, and unused tyres at least once a week. Cover water tanks and make sure drains don’t stay clogged. Remember, the fewer breeding spots, the fewer mosquitoes around you.
Dengue mosquitoes bite mostly during the day, especially early mornings and evenings. Protect yourself by applying mosquito repellent creams or sprays (look for ones with DEET or natural options like citronella). Wear full-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks to reduce skin exposure. Small steps, big protection.
Prevent mosquitoes from entering your home by fixing mesh screens on windows and doors. At night, especially if you live in ground-floor houses, sleep under mosquito nets for added safety. These barriers are simple but highly effective in cutting down bites.
Your surroundings matter as much as your home. Join hands with neighbours to clean up garbage, throw away unused containers, and prevent water from collecting in open areas. Authorities in Noida have stepped up fogging and spraying, but community efforts are equally important. A clean neighbourhood means safer families.
Know the warning signs of dengue: high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint or muscle pain, nausea, and rashes. If you or your family notice these, get tested immediately. Dengue tests in Noida are affordable (around Rs 600), and hospitals are keeping beds ready. Early diagnosis ensures faster recovery and prevents complications.