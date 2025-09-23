Noida reports surge in Dengue cases, follow THESE 5 easy prevention tips to stay safe

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details

Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting

Viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan attends 71st National Awards with Rani Mukerji, fans can't handle Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion: 'Kajol jealous hogi dekh ke'

Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025? Here's what Tigers' coach Phil Simmons thinks

Policy, Trust, and Observability in Modern Computing: Research Contributions of Srikanth Gorle

Taliban warns Donald Trump over Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan; Pakistan may face heat if...

Travelers Experience a Unique Campaign in the Skies, Carved in the Ground Right Before Landing

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pregnancy: Who's richer among the two? A look at their net worth, investments, assets

Visceral Fat: 7 expert-backed signs to spot hidden health risk

US companies' BIG MOVE, hire these new Indian-origin CEOs amid Donald Trump's USD 100000 H-1B visa fee hike

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details

Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 1

Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting

Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour du

Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025? Here's what Tigers' coach Phil Simmons thinks

Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Noida reports surge in Dengue cases, follow THESE 5 easy prevention tips to stay safe

Dengue cases in Noida have crossed 300 this season, rising sharply after recent rains. Health officials urge caution, but a few simple steps can help protect you and your family. Here are five easy tips to stay safe.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 04:23 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Noida reports surge in Dengue cases, follow THESE 5 easy prevention tips to stay safe
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

1. Say no to stagnant water

Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean, still water. Even a small puddle can become a breeding spot. Empty buckets, trays under flowerpots, coolers, and unused tyres at least once a week. Cover water tanks and make sure drains don’t stay clogged. Remember, the fewer breeding spots, the fewer mosquitoes around you.

2. Repellents and covered clothing

Dengue mosquitoes bite mostly during the day, especially early mornings and evenings. Protect yourself by applying mosquito repellent creams or sprays (look for ones with DEET or natural options like citronella). Wear full-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks to reduce skin exposure. Small steps, big protection.

3. Nets and screens for protection

Prevent mosquitoes from entering your home by fixing mesh screens on windows and doors. At night, especially if you live in ground-floor houses, sleep under mosquito nets for added safety. These barriers are simple but highly effective in cutting down bites.

4. Keep neighbourhoods clean

Your surroundings matter as much as your home. Join hands with neighbours to clean up garbage, throw away unused containers, and prevent water from collecting in open areas. Authorities in Noida have stepped up fogging and spraying, but community efforts are equally important. A clean neighbourhood means safer families.

5. Watch for symptoms and act fast

Know the warning signs of dengue: high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint or muscle pain, nausea, and rashes. If you or your family notice these, get tested immediately. Dengue tests in Noida are affordable (around Rs 600), and hospitals are keeping beds ready. Early diagnosis ensures faster recovery and prevents complications.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
New Wave of Defence Self-Reliance: Empowerment of Atmanirbhar Bharat by private players
New Wave of Defence Self-Reliance: Empowerment of Atmanirbhar Bharat by...
Pakistani leader makes BIG claim on Balochistan: 'Govt involved in forcefully...'
Pakistani leader makes BIG claim on Balochistan: 'Govt involved in...'
Google Gemini: Try THESE 5 AI prompts to turn your ordinary photos into vibrant Durga Puja shots
Google Gemini: Try THESE 5 AI prompts to turn your ordinary photos into vibrant
Karisma Kapoor shares warm birthday wishes for ‘most precious sister’ Kareena Kapoor with adorable throwback photo
Karisma shares warm birthday wishes for ‘most precious sister’ Kareena
Smriti Mandhana to Virat Kohli, Virendra Sehwag: 5 players who scored the fastest centuries for India in ODI cricket
5 players who scored the fastest centuries for India in ODI cricket
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE