No longer X Æ A-12 as Elon Musk & Grimes changes their baby's name due to legal issues

Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk at the start of the month posted the first picture of his newly-born son and took social media with storm by revealing the name ''X Æ A-12 Musk''.

Musk and his girlfriend Canadian singer Claire Boucher aka Grimes welcomed their first child together on May 7th.

However, due to the unusual moniker might fall foul of the law in California, the couple has to change their son's name a bit. As per the law, the couple can use only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, according to the state constitution.

On Sunday, Grimes posted a new photo on Instagram on which a user commented, "Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby's new name?".

"X Æ A-Xii" wrote the singer in response and later responded to another comment, saying: "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh."





"X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of AI (love &/or Artificial intelligence), A-12 precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favourite song)," she had posted.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has six children with ex-wife Justine Wilson and this one is the first child with his new girlfriend.

Grimes announced that she was pregnant on Instagram in January.

During a live stream on Twitch in February, she said that the baby's due date was May 4.

Grimes also revealed she does not want to 'gender' her baby, saying they can "decide their fate and identity'' on their own accord.