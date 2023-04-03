NMACC luxurious features: Nita Ambani’s cultural centre has diamond studded hall, seating for 2000

NMACC luxurious features: Nita Ambani’s cultural centre has diamond studded hall (Photo - Twitter)

The Ambanis held a lavish and star-studded opening ceremony for inaugurating the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, which saw appearances from many Hollywood and Bollywood stars, as well as many business bigwigs and tycoons.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is a vibrant place of sensory marvels, which shows intricate artwork and a rich display of India’s culture. The NMACC has been inaugurated by the Ambanis through an extravagant ceremony, with many notable personalities in attendance.

Some of the people from Hollywood and Bollywood who ended up attending the event with flair were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Varun Dhawan, and a wide array of business tycoons.

Here are some of the luxurious features and specifications of the NMACC in Mumbai –

The cultural centre inaugurated by Mukesh and Nita Ambani comprises a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, a 4-storey Art House, a Pavilion and a Studio Theatre. The NMACC is the dream project of Nita Ambani.

The Grand Theatre consists of a 2000-seating area with a bespoke ceiling, which is studded with 8,400 Swarovski diamonds. There are 18 diamond boxes designed for a luxurious viewing experience.

The Studio Theatre and the Art House in the NMACC can seat hundreds and is an intricately designed spaces for displaying artwork and performing artists.

The cultural centre is spread over more than 52,000 sq ft for art shows, performances, musical concerts and more, with many cultural events already lined up after the opening ceremony.

The ticket prices in the upcoming shows set to be conducted at the NMACC are cheap, with the tickets starting at around Rs 200 and going up to Rs 1000.

Nita Ambani also gave an elegant Bharatnatyam performance during the Day 1 of the opening ceremony of the NMACC, which has been built to promote the elegance and gravitas of Indian culture.

