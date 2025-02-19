For the special event, Nita Ambani wore a royal blue Parsi Gara saree with delicate floral embroidery.

Nita Ambani’s recent visit to Harvard was not just about her keynote speech but also about her elegant fashion choice. She looked stunning in a beautiful Parsi Gara saree, paired with sparkling diamond jewellery, proving that traditional outfits never go out of style.

Nita Ambani opted for Parsi Gara saree

For the special event, Nita Ambani wore a royal blue Parsi Gara saree with delicate floral embroidery. As per designer Manish Malhotra, this heirloom saree was revived by Zenobia S Davar, a well-known saree revivalist. The Parsi Gara is a traditional saree worn by the Parsi community for weddings and special occasions, with its embroidery taking weeks to complete.

To match the elegance of the saree, Nita wore a stylish blouse designed by Manish Malhotra. The designer praised her love for traditional handlooms and intricate embroidery, calling their fashion discussions "special and memorable."

Accessories

Nita Ambani completed her look with breathtaking diamond jewellery. She wore dazzling diamond studs, a triple-string pearl necklace, a pearl and diamond bracelet, and a statement ring, adding a royal touch to her appearance.

Hair amd make-up

Keeping her makeup simple yet glamorous, she styled her hair in soft waves and wore a blue bindi, pink lipstick, kohl-lined eyes, mascara, and glowing highlighter, enhancing her graceful presence.

