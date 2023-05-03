Nita Ambani wore this 90 karat diamond ring only once; NMACC cocktail ring cost over Rs 40 crore

Nita Ambani's cocktail ring worth Rs 40 crore (Photo - Instagram)

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani is known to have a super expensive and glamorous jewelry collection, which is full of massive diamonds, premium gold and glittery platinum pieces, most of which are priced crores of rupees.

Now, a social media influencer pointed out a massive diamond ring worn by Nita Ambani, which she only seemingly wore once. Decoding the look and make of the ring, the influencer also estimated its price and the measure of karat of the diamond.

Nita Ambani stunned at the red carpet of the opening of her own brainchild Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in a gold attire, paired with one of the biggest diamond rings ever seen in the country.

According to the influencer’s viral video decoding the jewelry, the ring worn by Nita Ambani at the opening of the NMACC is believed to be around 90 karat, and is priced at around USD 5 million, which comes out to be over Rs 40 crore.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani has only been seen wearing this ring once, which means that it, was most likely specially purchased for the NMACC opening ceremony. Apart from diamonds, Nita Ambani also has a massive emerald and gold collection.

Nita Ambani had a wide variety of emerald and diamond sets, which are worth dozens of crores. Further, Nita Ambani also gifted the world’s most expensive necklace to her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, which cost around Rs 500 crore and has a massive yellow diamond in the middle.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani recently opened their dream project, the NMACC cultural centre. The red carpet of the event was graced by many artist and celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and Gigi Hadid.

