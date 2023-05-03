Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Nita Ambani wore this 90 karat diamond ring only once; NMACC cocktail ring cost over Rs 40 crore

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani wore a cocktail ring which is estimated to be priced at over Rs 40 crore, and has only worn it once till date.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Nita Ambani wore this 90 karat diamond ring only once; NMACC cocktail ring cost over Rs 40 crore
Nita Ambani's cocktail ring worth Rs 40 crore (Photo - Instagram)

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani is known to have a super expensive and glamorous jewelry collection, which is full of massive diamonds, premium gold and glittery platinum pieces, most of which are priced crores of rupees.

Now, a social media influencer pointed out a massive diamond ring worn by Nita Ambani, which she only seemingly wore once. Decoding the look and make of the ring, the influencer also estimated its price and the measure of karat of the diamond.

Nita Ambani stunned at the red carpet of the opening of her own brainchild Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in a gold attire, paired with one of the biggest diamond rings ever seen in the country.

According to the influencer’s viral video decoding the jewelry, the ring worn by Nita Ambani at the opening of the NMACC is believed to be around 90 karat, and is priced at around USD 5 million, which comes out to be over Rs 40 crore.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jewelswithjules • julia hackman chafé (@juliachafe)

 

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani has only been seen wearing this ring once, which means that it, was most likely specially purchased for the NMACC opening ceremony. Apart from diamonds, Nita Ambani also has a massive emerald and gold collection.

Nita Ambani had a wide variety of emerald and diamond sets, which are worth dozens of crores. Further, Nita Ambani also gifted the world’s most expensive necklace to her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, which cost around Rs 500 crore and has a massive yellow diamond in the middle.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani recently opened their dream project, the NMACC cultural centre. The red carpet of the event was graced by many artist and celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and Gigi Hadid.

READ | Nita Ambani’s weight loss secret: A look inside Mukesh Ambani’s wife’s daily diet, workout regime

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Go First airline files for insolvency, cancels all flights on May 3 and 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.