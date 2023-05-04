Nita Ambani wears Rs 4 lakh Gucci dress, to-be bahu Radhika Merchant wears Rs 58,000 floral midi to attend NMACC event

Radhika Merchant - Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani looked beautiful and elegant, resembling her daughter Isha Ambani, at the inaugural show of The Sound of Music at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, NMACC. The event was also attended by her to-be-bahu Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiance, who made heads turn with her floral hand-painted midi dress. While Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant did not pose for the photos together, they were seen putting their best fashion foot forward.

Nita Ambani's Rs 4.6 lakh Gucci dress

Mukesh Ambani's wife and NMACC founder Nita Ambani also graced the inaugural show of The Sound of Music wearing a beautiful and flowy green-hued silk dress from Gucci. The price of the dress is 4,500 pounds i.e. approx Rs 4.6 lakh. Nita Ambani elevated her look with arch brows, soft eyeliner, dewy makeup, and pink lips. For jewellery, Nita Ambani chose to wear a pair of diamond earrings. After photos of Nita Ambani from the event went viral, netizens were quick to compare her beauty to her daughter Isha Ambani. Many said that Nita Ambani looked like Isha Ambani's elder sister.

Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant's Rs 58,000 floral midi dress

Anant Ambani's fiance and Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's to-be-bahu Radhika Merchant opted to grace the red carpet event of the inaugural show of The Sound of Music wearing a stunning floral hand-painted midi dress teamed up with Hermes footwear. Radhika Merchant also wore a diamond locket and a pair of tiny diamond earrings.

The midi dress that Radhika wore is also available for purchase and costs Rs 58,100.

Radhika Merchant is engaged to Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani's youngest son. The couple got engaged in January 2023 at the Ambani residence - Antilia.