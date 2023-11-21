Headlines

Nita Ambani wears rare watch worth over Rs 3 crore at birthday party, timepiece gets 18k rose gold, pink sapphires

Nita Ambani owns a Jacob and Co Astronomia Fleurs de Jardin watch that costs over Rs 3 crore and she was wearing the rare watch at the birthday party hosted by the Ambani family.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

Nita Ambani, wife of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, is often in the news for her philanthropic activities and extravagant lifestyle. Nita Ambani owns a range of rare and super-expensive items and she is seen donning one at the birthday party of Isha Ambani’s twins. As spotted by Instagram account theindianhorology, Nita Ambani owns a Jacob and Co Astronomia Fleurs de Jardin watch that costs over Rs 3 crore and she was wearing the rare watch at the birthday party hosted by the Ambani family. The beautiful watch is a limited edition collectors item which features a recreation of a beautiful garden of flowers. The 18k rose gold case features a bezel and inner ring set with pink sapphires, and sitting atop the movement is a 288-facet Tsavorite Jacob cut.

The delicate butterfly flying tourbillon, time display and upper level pink sapphire kite-shaped flowers all turn around the dial clockwise in ten minutes, while the mother-of-pearl base set with pink sapphires turns counter-clockwise at the same speed. 

The Fleurs de Jardin is comprised of elements above and on the base dial which turn both clockwise and counterclockwise. Above the dial is the flying tourbillon, the time display and a frame holding three gemstone flowers, which turns clockwise in ten minutes. An additional gemstone flower turns counterclockwise while going around the dial in ten minutes as well.

