Nita Ambani turns heads in sparkling emeralds at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration with choti-bahu Radhika Merchant; SEE PICS

At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, Nita Ambani wowed in a silver sequin saree and statement emerald earrings, while Radhika Merchant shone in an ivory embellished saree with diamonds; together redefining festive elegance.

Nita Ambani made a show-stopping appearance at designer Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali bash in Mumbai, turning heads with her timeless style and luxury accessories. Dressed in a silver sequin saree designed by Manish himself, Nita looked every bit the epitome of grace and glamour. The saree featured elegant chevron detailing and a perfectly draped pallu paired with a sleeveless U-neck blouse.

But what truly stole the spotlight were her massive heart-shaped Colombian emerald earrings, which added a royal touch to her look. She matched them with an emerald-and-diamond bracelet and carried a rare Hermès Birkin High Jewellery miniature bag, considered one of the most expensive handbags in the world. Nita completed her look with a side-parted chignon bun, kohl-rimmed eyes, rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lips, creating the perfect festive glow.

Radhika Merchant shines in ivory elegance

Joining Nita Ambani was her daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, who looked radiant in an ivory chiffon saree. Her outfit was beautifully adorned with sequins and silver threadwork, paired with a sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline. Radhika accessorised her look with diamond earrings, a matching necklace, delicate bracelets, and a stylish silver bucket bag. Her soft waves, dewy makeup, and peachy tones added a fresh charm to her elegant appearance.

Glamour, grace and festive sparkle

The Diwali celebration hosted by Manish Malhotra brought together Bollywood’s biggest names, but Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant easily stood out with their effortless style and elegance. Their looks perfectly captured the festive spirit: one bold and regal, the other subtle and serene, making them the most talked-about duo of the night.