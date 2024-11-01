Nita Ambani turns 60 today, celebrating a life of luxury, philanthropy, and a family net worth of $309 billion.

Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, celebrates her 60th birthday, marking decades of influence in philanthropy, sports, and luxury. Known for her dedication to giving back and her love for the arts, Nita’s life is filled with both purpose and opulence.

Family wealth and Nita’s share

The Ambani family is one of the wealthiest in India, with a combined fortune of about $309 billion (Rs 25.75 lakh crore), according to the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India list. Nita’s personal wealth is estimated between Rs 2,340 to Rs 2,510 crore, tied to her contributions to philanthropy and her role in the family business.

Early Years and passion for dance

Born in 1964, Nita completed her studies in commerce at Narsee Monjee College in Mumbai. She began her career as a teacher, earning Rs 800 per day, and was also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, a skill she continues to showcase at family events.

Lavish Lifestyle: Homes and Luxury Items

Living in Antilia, a 27-storey mansion in Mumbai, Nita Ambani enjoys one of the world’s most luxurious residences. The Ambani family also owns properties in London, Dubai, and Paris. Her car collection includes over 170 high-end vehicles, including a custom pink Rolls Royce. Nita is known for her collection of precious jewellery and even owns a Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond, valued at approximately Rs 396 crore.

Philanthropy and sports involvement

In 2010, Nita founded the Reliance Foundation, which focuses on healthcare, education, and women’s empowerment. She is also a strong supporter of Indian sports, owning the Mumbai Indians IPL team and co-founding the Indian Super League for football. Her contributions have earned her a role in the Indian Olympic Association.