Nita Ambani stuns in pink hand-crafted patola saree worth Rs 1.4 lakh at White House

Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, recently made headlines as they attended the US State Dinner at the White House alongside PM Modi and Joe Biden. Nita Ambani, known for her impeccable sense of style, showcased her love for traditional Indian attire during the lunch hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

For the occasion, Nita Ambani chose a stunning pink-hued traditional Gujarati double ikkat patola saree. The six-yard drape featured hand-embroidered motifs on the pallu, with tassel detailing on the hemline. With her hair styled in loose curls, she opted for a natural makeup look, complemented by a bindi. She accessorized with a diamond neckpiece and matching earrings, keeping her overall look minimal yet elegant.

Pictures of Nita Ambani's attire were shared on social media, revealing that the double ikkat patola saree was designed by Nirmal Salvi. Surprisingly, the saree carries a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,40,000, showcasing the extravagance associated with the Ambani family's fashion choices.

On June 23, 2023, Nita Ambani attended the US State Dinner at the White House alongside her husband, Mukesh Ambani. She opted for a pristine silk saree adorned with intricate golden threadwork. The saree was meticulously handcrafted by Swadesh, the artisan-only store format of Reliance Industries' retail arm, Reliance Retail. Nita paid homage to her Indian heritage with the elegant drape and paired it with a matching beige blouse.

To complement her traditional look, Nita wore a layered pearl necklace, diamond-encrusted bangles, and stud earrings. Her makeup was subtle, highlighting her natural beauty, while her hair was styled in a middle-parted bun. Nita Ambani effortlessly showcased her regal charm and impeccable fashion sense, capturing the attention of onlookers.

Once again, Nita Ambani has proven herself to be a fashion icon, effortlessly blending traditional Indian attire with modern elegance, and leaving everyone in awe of her sartorial choices.

