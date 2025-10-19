FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Nita Ambani stuns in off-shoulder blouse, draped in Kanchivaram saree at London pink ball with daughter Isha Ambani; See Pics

Nita Ambani stuns at London’s Pink Ball in a sunset-hued Kanchivaram saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse, showcasing elegance, Indian heritage, and style while supporting her daughter, Isha Ambani.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 01:05 PM IST

Business tycoon Nita Ambani graced the prestigious Pink Ball in London with her daughter, Isha Ambani. Known for her impeccable style and elegance, Nita Ambani chose to celebrate Indian heritage on the global stage by wearing a stunning Kanchivaram saree.

The event, also known as the British Museum Gala, was co-chaired by Isha Ambani, and Nita Ambani supported her daughter while making a cultural statement.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: Festive fashion inspiration from Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta

For the gala, Nita wore a six-yard Kanchivaram silk saree in sunset tones, designed by R Varadhan for Swadesh. The saree’s highlight was its pallu, crafted from real silver cutwork by Manish Malhotra, which added a shimmering, luxurious touch. Nita traditionally styled the drape, letting one end fall gracefully from her shoulder while wrapping the other around her arm, creating a sophisticated silhouette.

Complementing the saree, she paired it with an off-shoulder, corset-style choli also designed by Manish Malhotra. The blouse, adorned with delicate, bejewelled buttons, provided a modern twist to the traditional ensemble. The zardozi embroidery on the borders added subtle charm to her outfit.

Nita Ambani’s jewellery further elevated the look. She wore a necklace featuring an emerald surrounded by sparkling diamonds, a statement ring with a pear-shaped gemstone, diamond earrings, and matching bracelets on both wrists. Her accessories blended traditional grandeur with contemporary style, perfectly matching the theme of the Pink Ball.

For hair and makeup, Nita opted for soft, blowout waves with a side parting. Her makeup was refined yet glamorous.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani turns heads in sparkling emeralds at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration with choti-bahu Radhika Merchant; SEE PICS

