Nita Ambani wowed everyone with her stylish look at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Posing with actor Anupam Kher, she chose a trendy floral co-ord set, a refreshing change from her usual ethnic outfits. The ensemble featured a full-sleeve shirt with a bright floral print in shades of pink, green, and black, paired with matching trousers. The floral-on-floral look was both classy and modern, showcasing her love for vibrant styles.

To complete her outfit, Nita wore diamond stud earrings that added a touch of elegance. Her makeup was simple yet striking, with winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and bright red lipstick. She left her hair open in soft waves, perfectly complementing the look.

Anupam Kher kept it casual and stylish in a black shirt and jeans, allowing Nita’s floral outfit to steal the show. Their appearance at NMACC added a touch of glamour to the venue, which has become a hub for art, culture, and star-studded events in Mumbai.

The NMACC was inaugurated by Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on March 31 and is now open to the public. Its main goal is to promote and preserve Indian arts and culture through various studios, performance halls, and a grand, diamond-studded theatre, offering a space for diverse art forms to thrive.