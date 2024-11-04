In a stylish departure from her usual traditional wear, Nita Ambani opted for a modern floral co-ord set by Zimmermann.

The Ambani family, known for their opulent style and glamorous appearances, recently took a more casual approach to fashion during their latest outing in Dubai. Instead of their usual couture ensembles, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Anant Ambani stepped out in chic yet comfortable outfits, showcasing a refined sense of minimalism while keeping their signature luxury touch intact.

Nita Ambani’s elegant floral co-ord set

In a stylish departure from her usual traditional wear, Nita Ambani opted for a modern floral co-ord set by Zimmermann. Her outfit featured wide-leg silk pants adorned with bright floral prints in shades of yellow, pink, and green. The pants’ elastic waistband and side pockets added practicality to her look, while the matching shirt with long sleeves and a relaxed fit brought both comfort and sophistication. The button-down shirt also featured a classic collar, blending timeless elegance with casual ease.

Nita completed her look with diamond stud earrings, keeping her jewellery minimal yet luxurious. Her makeup was understated, and her hair, styled in soft waves with a side part, added a gentle touch to the ensemble. Her Zimmermann outfit, priced at $525 for the shirt and $625 for the pants, totaled approximately Rs 95,350—a testament to her refined taste in high-end fashion.

Mukesh and Anant Ambani’s Casual Athleisure Choices

Mukesh and Anant Ambani kept things laid-back with their athleisure-inspired outfits, contrasting Nita’s sophisticated floral look. Anant chose a navy blue t-shirt with an eye-catching tiger print detail on one side, pairing it with comfortable denim shorts that exuded a relaxed vibe. He accessorized with a stylish grey watch, adding a subtle touch of elegance to his casual look.

Mukesh Ambani, on the other hand, kept his look minimal and classic. He wore a white striped t-shirt with relaxed-fit blue trousers, finishing the ensemble with trendy white sneakers that perfectly matched the laid-back ambiance of Dubai.