Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Mumbai Indians, stole the spotlight at the IPL Auction 2025 in Jeddah, Dubai, with her stunning outfit and an eye-catching accessory. She wore an incredible 18-carat white gold Rolex Day-Date watch, which is priced at a jaw-dropping Rs 1.05 crore.

The watch is set with diamonds and rainbow-colored sapphires, making it not just a timepiece, but a piece of luxury. It also has a self-winding mechanism and can run for up to 70 hours without needing to be wound. This watch is a true symbol of elegance and high-end craftsmanship.

Rolex is known for making high-quality, luxury watches, and the Day-Date model is one of its most famous. Nita Ambani’s watch is a special edition, featuring beautiful sapphires and diamonds. The price of Rs 1.05 crore reflects the watch’s premium materials and the skilled work that goes into making it.

Nita’s outfit at the auction was just as impressive as her watch. She wore a chic navy tweed suit with metallic threads, silver buttons, and structured shoulders. She paired it with a fitted navy top and matching flared pants, creating a sharp, elegant look.

For accessories, Nita chose diamond earrings, a diamond ring, a luxury handbag, and Prada sunglasses. Her soft blowout hair and natural makeup completed the sophisticated look, showing her effortless style.