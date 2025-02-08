Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta attended Siddharth Chopra's wedding on Friday in stunning sarees.

Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta turned heads with their impeccable style at Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya. The grand celebration saw the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo radiating elegance in stunning sarees. Several glimpses from the wedding captured them enjoying the festivities alongside Nick Jonas as Priyanka Chopra escorted her brother down the aisle.

Nita Ambani stuns in a red silk sareeNita Ambani mesmerised in a regal red silk saree, exquisitely detailed with gold brocade embroidery and broad ornamental borders. Draped traditionally with structured pleats and a graceful pallu, she paired it with a half-sleeve silk blouse adorned with delicate gold embroidery. Her jewellery choices elevated her look, featuring a brilliant-cut diamond and gold necklace, matching earrings, bangles, and rings. She styled her hair in a low side-parted bun, accentuated with a gold hairpin, and completed her look with a subtle bindi, kohl-rimmed eyes, and soft, flushed cheeks.

Shloka Mehta exudes grace in pink silkShloka Mehta complemented Nita’s refined aesthetic in a pastel pink silk saree with gold brocade detailing along the borders. She opted for a sleeveless matching blouse, accessorising with a delicate gold choker, diamond bracelets, jhumkis, and rings. Keeping her look effortlessly elegant, she styled her hair in soft waves with a centre parting and embraced a minimal makeup look for a natural glow.

The wedding, held on February 7, was an intimate yet lavish affair attended by close friends and family. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie, Nick’s parents, Parineeti Chopra, and Raghav Chadha were among the guests who celebrated the joyous occasion. Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta's timeless style and grace were undoubtedly among the highlights of the event.

