Nita Ambani’s ultra-luxurious Hermès handbag is encrusted with ‘AKPV’, here’s what they mean

Nita Ambani is not only one of the richest women across India but also one with an exceptional collection of luxurious bags. She arrived at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction in Delhi on Thursday alongside Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Carried a luxurious Hermès handbag

Though her shirt featuring navy blue and white vertical strips, which she paired with navy blue pants, mesmerised the internet, the real pièce de resistance of her look was the Hermès handbag adorned with four gem-set charms arranged as “AKPV”, a personalised tribute that quickly caught netizens' attention.

The initials on the bag stand for her grandchildren's -- Aaditya, Krishna, Prithvi and Veda.

Take a look below:

Decoding her entire look here:

Nita Ambani opted for a vertically striped button-down shirt, paired it with navy blue straight-cut pants, keeping the silhouette clean and sophisticated.

She added large, round sunglasses and a small brooch or pin on her shirt, giving a subtle touch of class without overpowering the outfit.

