Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after abdominal infection

Weeks after beheading of Indian man, 27-year-old student from Hyderabad shot dead in US while working at gas station

Israel orders readiness for first phase of Trump's hostage-release plan

Massive explosion at coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad: 2 dead, videos show severe damage; Police suspect blast caused by...

India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W live on TV and online?

Nita Ambani’s skincare secret revealed: How she maintains flawless skin at 60

Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan's first female Prime Minister, but women are not happy - here's why

Aryan Khan is hard taskmaster, reveals The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Sahher Bambba, calls him…

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Meet mystery girl who played Ghafoor's burqa-clad daughter in Aryan Khan's directorial debut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series

Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as In

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after abdominal infection

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after abdominal infection

Weeks after beheading of Indian man, 27-year-old student from Hyderabad shot dead in US while working at gas station

Another hate crime? 27-year-old student from Hyderabad killed in US

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Nita Ambani’s skincare secret revealed: How she maintains flawless skin at 60

To achieve flawless skin like hers even at 60, you need to learn Nita Ambani's skincare secrets.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 06:18 PM IST

Nita Ambani’s skincare secret revealed: How she maintains flawless skin at 60
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nita Ambani, a prominent figure in Indian business and the wife of Mukesh Ambani, is widely known for her attractive and youthful appearance. Her flawless skin and luxurious lifestyle have always impressed people. Even at this age, her glowing complexion and youthful glow is captivating. Her regular skincare routine and healthy lifestyle contribute to her stunning appearance. Nita Ambani's grace and simplicity have made her a global style icon. A closer look at her anti-ageing skincare practices reveals some of her secrets.

Born in Mumbai on November 1, 1963, Nita Ambani was raised in a middle-class family, which instilled in her a down-to-earth approach, making her one of the most humble celebrities. A highly respected businesswoman and a prominent public figure, she is known worldwide. Nita is the mother of Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Akash Ambani, and also a grandmother, yet her beauty remains unwavering. The secrets behind how India's most influential women stay fit and maintain their glowing skin are fascinating.

To achieve flawless skin like hers even at 60, you need to learn Nita Ambani's skincare secrets.

Nita Ambani follows these 5 skincare rules: 

1. Hydration is Key

Nita Ambani prioritises hydration for healthy and glowing skin. She drinks plenty of water and includes hydrating foods like watermelon and cucumber in her diet. Meditation and relaxation also help her manage stress and prevent premature ageing. 

2. Proper Skin Care 

Nita Ambani's skincare routine is regular and thorough. She cleanses, tones, exfoliates, and moisturises her skin to maintain its pH balance. Her routine includes SPF protection, which helps her achieve smooth and glowing skin. 

3. Exercise is Key 

Nita Ambani's fitness routine is disciplined and systematic. She works out five to six days a week, focusing on mobility, yoga, flexibility, and core strength. Swimming is also a part of her exercise routine, which helps her maintain her physique.

4. Serums 

Nita Ambani uses powerful antioxidant-rich serums to combat fine lines, dark spots, and uneven complexion. These serums help her maintain glowing and soft skin with each use, regardless of the time. 

5. Healthy Diet 

Nita Ambani treats her body like a temple and follows a healthy diet. Her breakfast includes dried fruits, egg white omelettes, and beetroot juice, which provide essential nutrients, protein, and health benefits. She prioritises what she puts into her body to maintain her overall health and well-being.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cyclone Shakti Live Updates: Mumbai and several other areas in Maharashtra on high alert for heavy rainfall, IMD predicts...
Cyclone Shakti Live Updates: Mumbai and several other areas in Maharashtra on hi
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan takes biggest paycheck of Rs..., here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf receive
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Here’s how much the cast charged for rom-com
Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged molestation case
Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody
Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places
Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and oth
Janhvi Kapoor doesn't like insider vs outsider debate, says no one is ready to listen star kids' struggle: 'Hum privileged background se hain'
Janhvi Kapoor says no one is ready to listen star kids' struggle
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE