Nita Ambani’s skincare secret revealed: How she maintains flawless skin at 60

To achieve flawless skin like hers even at 60, you need to learn Nita Ambani's skincare secrets.

Nita Ambani, a prominent figure in Indian business and the wife of Mukesh Ambani, is widely known for her attractive and youthful appearance. Her flawless skin and luxurious lifestyle have always impressed people. Even at this age, her glowing complexion and youthful glow is captivating. Her regular skincare routine and healthy lifestyle contribute to her stunning appearance. Nita Ambani's grace and simplicity have made her a global style icon. A closer look at her anti-ageing skincare practices reveals some of her secrets.

Born in Mumbai on November 1, 1963, Nita Ambani was raised in a middle-class family, which instilled in her a down-to-earth approach, making her one of the most humble celebrities. A highly respected businesswoman and a prominent public figure, she is known worldwide. Nita is the mother of Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Akash Ambani, and also a grandmother, yet her beauty remains unwavering. The secrets behind how India's most influential women stay fit and maintain their glowing skin are fascinating.

To achieve flawless skin like hers even at 60, you need to learn Nita Ambani's skincare secrets.

Nita Ambani follows these 5 skincare rules:

1. Hydration is Key

Nita Ambani prioritises hydration for healthy and glowing skin. She drinks plenty of water and includes hydrating foods like watermelon and cucumber in her diet. Meditation and relaxation also help her manage stress and prevent premature ageing.

2. Proper Skin Care

Nita Ambani's skincare routine is regular and thorough. She cleanses, tones, exfoliates, and moisturises her skin to maintain its pH balance. Her routine includes SPF protection, which helps her achieve smooth and glowing skin.

3. Exercise is Key

Nita Ambani's fitness routine is disciplined and systematic. She works out five to six days a week, focusing on mobility, yoga, flexibility, and core strength. Swimming is also a part of her exercise routine, which helps her maintain her physique.

4. Serums

Nita Ambani uses powerful antioxidant-rich serums to combat fine lines, dark spots, and uneven complexion. These serums help her maintain glowing and soft skin with each use, regardless of the time.

5. Healthy Diet

Nita Ambani treats her body like a temple and follows a healthy diet. Her breakfast includes dried fruits, egg white omelettes, and beetroot juice, which provide essential nutrients, protein, and health benefits. She prioritises what she puts into her body to maintain her overall health and well-being.