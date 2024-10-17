A regular hair care routine, including conditioning treatments and hair masks, is essential for maintaining hydration and preventing damage.

Hair damage is a common concern, leading many to believe that a quick haircut is the solution. However, celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, known for his work with Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, recently took to Instagram to debunk this myth and offer practical hair care advice.

Thakur explains that while a haircut might temporarily remove split ends or improve the appearance of rough hair, it doesn't address the root cause of damage. Once hair grows out of the follicle, it's no longer a living cell but a delicate strand that requires proper care. Simply cutting the ends doesn’t resolve underlying issues like dryness, breakage, or weak hair.

The key to healthy hair, according to Thakur, is adopting a consistent hair care routine. Understanding your hair's strength and elasticity is crucial. Thakur recommends nourishing treatments and hydrating products to keep your hair in good condition.

Heat styling is one of the biggest contributors to hair damage. High temperatures from tools like curling irons and blow dryers can weaken the hair over time, causing breakage. Thakur suggests using a heat protectant spray on your hair before styling, particularly from mid-length to the ends, to prevent heat exposure. Additionally, using heat repair products regularly can restore moisture and strengthen hair, keeping it healthy despite frequent styling.

A regular hair care routine, including conditioning treatments and hair masks, is essential for maintaining hydration and preventing damage. Thakur also advises trimming your hair every 6-8 weeks to manage split ends and promote healthy growth. However, personalized care is key. For more severe damage, Thakur recommends consulting a healthcare professional, such as a dermatologist or trichologist, to develop a customized treatment plan.