Nita Ambani's ethnic fashion rules at Falguni Pathak's Navratri Dandiya night, pics go viral

Nita Ambani lit up a grand Navratri dandiya night as she danced gracefully to Falguni Pathak’s iconic songs. Dressed in a stunning rani pink kurta with intricate embroidery, she blended elegance with festive spirit, leaving the audience mesmerized with her charm and energy.

Navratri celebrations are incomplete without vibrant dandiya nights, and this year, Nita Ambani stole the spotlight with her graceful presence and festive spirit. On October 2, she hosted the grand Navratri Dandiya Festival at Jio World Convention Centre, where her rani pink kurta look made a striking style statement. The philanthropist and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation was also seen dancing joyfully to the melodious tunes of Garba queen Falguni Pathak. Her elegant appearance and lively performance captured everyone’s attention, making her the star of the evening.

Nita Ambani stunned in a rani pink kurta set

Nita Ambani’s outfit perfectly reflected the festive vibrancy of Navratri. The rani pink kurta by the designer Sangeeta Kalichand, adorned with intricate embroidery and paired with a matching heavy dupatta which had a mix of geometric patterns with golden floral zari work and traditional peacock motifs on the side borders, exuded regal charm while keeping the essence of tradition alive.

She accessorised her look with elegant silver earrings embellished with white kundan and emeralds. For her hands, she chose a statement ring and a delicate bracelet, adding just the right touch of sparkle. Her makeup was kept minimal, featuring winged eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes, allowing her natural glow to shine through. Her hair was styled in a chic braided hairdo with gentle curls framing her face, enhancing the overall elegance. The choice of colour not only elevated her charm but also resonated beautifully with the celebratory spirit of the festival.

As Falguni Pathak’s iconic songs filled the air, Nita Ambani joined in the dandiya and garba moves with remarkable energy and enthusiasm. Her graceful dance steps were met with applause and cheers from the audience, proving that the spirit of Navratri transcends generations and lifestyles. The lively performance underscored her profound connection to Indian traditions, even as she remains one of the most influential women in the country.

The event itself was a grand spectacle, marked by colourful decor, vibrant lights, and a large gathering of guests who came together to celebrate the festival with joy and devotion. Falguni Pathak, known as the “Dandiya Queen,” created a magical atmosphere with her soulful voice, while Nita Ambani’s participation added a personal touch of warmth and elegance to the celebration.

Navratri is a time of devotion, music, dance, and cultural expression, and Nita Ambani’s festive spirit set a beautiful example of how tradition and modernity can blend seamlessly. Her rani pink kurta look, coupled with her graceful dance, not only turned heads but also added charm to an evening that celebrated India’s rich cultural heritage.