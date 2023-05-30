Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani wore this Rs 165 crore necklace on mehendi function, know why its unique

Isha Ambani wore this necklace on NMACC opening (File photo)

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is one of the most successful businesswomen in the country and also makes a statement with her luxury lifestyle and exceptional style. One of her most prized possessions in her decked-up jewellery collection.

Isha Ambani has a wardrobe full of designer clothes from luxury brands and high-profile designers, but one of her most talked about collections is her jewelry. More specifically, Isha Ambani’s necklace during the opening ceremony of NMACC made heads turn.

Isha Ambani wore a bespoke diamond necklace during the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). What is noteworthy is that Isha wore this necklace for the second time after a gap of five years. She first wore it during her own mehendi ceremony during marriage festivities with her husband Anand Piramal.

While the exact price of this necklace is not known, jewelry and diamond experts have estimated that Isha Ambani’s bespoke diamond necklace is worth around USD 20 million, which comes out to over Rs 165 crore!

Isha Ambani’s necklace is unique because it contains large uncut diamonds, all arranged in a beautiful and intricate pattern. It is estimated that there are around 50 large uncut diamonds on this bespoke necklace, which she paired with a red Valentino gown at the NMACC opening.

Isha Ambani has many such intricate necklaces, one of which is a stunning gold and emerald rani haar, which she wore on her wedding day. However, her sister-in-law Shloka Mehta was gifted a necklace much more unique than this.

Shloka Mehta was gifted a diamond necklace by Nita Ambani, which is valued at around Rs 500 crore, making it the world’s most expensive necklace.

READ | Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani bringing back Shein in India with her Rs 4 lakh crore brand