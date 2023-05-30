Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani wore this Rs 165 crore necklace on mehendi function, know why its unique

Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani has a decked up jewellery collection, and one of her most expensive pieces is a bespoke necklace worth Rs 165 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani wore this Rs 165 crore necklace on mehendi function, know why its unique
Isha Ambani wore this necklace on NMACC opening (File photo)

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is one of the most successful businesswomen in the country and also makes a statement with her luxury lifestyle and exceptional style. One of her most prized possessions in her decked-up jewellery collection.

Isha Ambani has a wardrobe full of designer clothes from luxury brands and high-profile designers, but one of her most talked about collections is her jewelry. More specifically, Isha Ambani’s necklace during the opening ceremony of NMACC made heads turn.

Isha Ambani wore a bespoke diamond necklace during the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). What is noteworthy is that Isha wore this necklace for the second time after a gap of five years. She first wore it during her own mehendi ceremony during marriage festivities with her husband Anand Piramal.

While the exact price of this necklace is not known, jewelry and diamond experts have estimated that Isha Ambani’s bespoke diamond necklace is worth around USD 20 million, which comes out to over Rs 165 crore!

Isha Ambani’s necklace is unique because it contains large uncut diamonds, all arranged in a beautiful and intricate pattern. It is estimated that there are around 50 large uncut diamonds on this bespoke necklace, which she paired with a red Valentino gown at the NMACC opening.

Isha Ambani has many such intricate necklaces, one of which is a stunning gold and emerald rani haar, which she wore on her wedding day. However, her sister-in-law Shloka Mehta was gifted a necklace much more unique than this.

Shloka Mehta was gifted a diamond necklace by Nita Ambani, which is valued at around Rs 500 crore, making it the world’s most expensive necklace.

READ | Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani bringing back Shein in India with her Rs 4 lakh crore brand

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Public gatherings banned in Mumbai till June 11, what's allowed, what's not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.