Speaking to the media during the event, Nita Ambani shared a special memory from Isha’s childhood.

India’s love for couture runs deep, especially when it comes to the Ambani family. At the recent launch of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s new store at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, Nita Ambani made a stunning appearance in a black saree paired with a golden embellished blouse and sparkling diamond jewellery. But what truly caught everyone's attention was her heartwarming revelation about her daughter Isha Ambani.

Speaking to the media during the event, Nita Ambani shared a special memory from Isha’s childhood. She revealed that Isha wore her first designer ghagra choli at the age of three, and the designers behind it were none other than Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

“It’s really special for me to come here for the store opening of my dear friends Abu and Sandeep. My association with AJSK goes back many, many years. In fact, my daughter Isha’s first ghagra when she was 3 years old was made by Abu Sandeep,” Nita said.

She also added that all three of her daughters, including her daughters-in-law Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta, wore outfits designed by Abu Sandeep for their weddings. The bond between the Ambani family and the designers has only grown stronger over the years.

Isha’s wedding outfit by AJSK was styled with a half-sleeved blouse and a 20-metre-long tulle dupatta. The dupatta was fully adorned with gold vasli jaali, floral details, sequins, and crystals, making it a true masterpiece.

Radhika Merchant, who is married to Anant Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, married to Akash Ambani, also wore custom-designed lehengas by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Each look reflected the designers’ rich craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Also read: Kapil Sharma’s trainer reveals how comedian shed pounds following THIS fat loss method