Nita’s Parsi Gara saree boasts intricate, hand-embroidered floral patterns that pay tribute to a legacy of craftsmanship passed down through generations.

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani often takes center stage with her timeless looks flaunting impeccably designed sarees bejewelled with exquisite pieces. In her latest appearance, Mukesh Ambani’s wife stole the limelight with her heirloom Parsi Gara saree at the Harvard India Conference 2025. Though, she once again highlighted cultural heritage, however, her saree surprisingly has a China connection.

Taking to Instagram, Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra revealed how he conceptualised and discussed contemporary couture while detailing Nita Ambani’s latest saree look. He praised “ever-graceful and Beautiful Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani” who “epitomized elegance” in an heirloom Parsi Gara saree, which is revived by renowned saree revivalist Zenobia S. Davar.

Adorned in breathtaking hues of red and blue, Nita’s saree boasts intricate, hand-embroidered floral patterns that pay tribute to a legacy of craftsmanship passed down through generations. She paired it with a stylized blouse, her ensemble masterfully blends rich cultural heritage with modern couture. Well, not many know that Gara embroidery came to India at a time when Parsi was engaged in trade with China.

This embroidery technique was originated from China and was introduced to India through Parsi traders who exchanged opium and cotton for tea and Chinese antiques. Inspired by the flora and fauna of these antiques, Indian artisans created a unique saree design. Initially, the sarees were fully embroidered, but as Parsi women travelled to China, they adapted the designs to include borders and blank spaces. The Gara saree became a signature style for the wealthy Parsi community in Bombay.

.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani delivered a keynote address and later participated in a rapid-fire interview at the Harvard conference. During the Q&A session, she was posed with a tricky question - choosing between her husband, Mukesh Ambani, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With her quick wit, Nita responded, "Prime Minister Modi ji is good for the nation, and my husband, Mukesh, is good for my home". Her clever answer earned her loud cheers and applause from the audience.